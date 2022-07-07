Dunleavy signs bill he says will save the state millions in insurance costs

By KIM JARRETT

THE CENTER SQUARE ASSOCIATE EDITOR

(The Center Square) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signed a bill that increases the statutory cap on the State Insurance Catastrophe Reserve Account from $5 million to $50 million.

The change could save the state $3 million the first year and up to $6 million in subsequent years, according to a news release from Gov. Dunleavy’s office.

The account was created in 1987 as a way for the state to have a reserve for self-insurance, purchase other insurance and satisfy judgments and claims, according to Gov. Dunleavy. The cap has led the state to acquire “excess coverage on the market to adequately protect against catastrophic losses,” he said.

“Market forces have changed, insurance rates continue to increase and it’s no longer cost effective for the state to purchase excessive insurance,” Gov. Dunleavy said in House Bill 102’s sponsor statement. “This measure will provide the state flexibility, control and cost savings in its self-insurance program.”

The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously and was signed by Gov. Dunleavy on June 30.

“This bill is a simple fix that will save our state millions of dollars annually,” Gov. Dunleavy said in a statement. “I thank the Legislature for taking action on my legislation to reign in excess spending toward the State Insurance Catastrophe Reserve Account.”