Dunleavy wants constitutional amendment on abortion

By KIM JARRETT

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would ask the state legislature to consider a constitutional amendment on abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday by a vote of 6-3. Alaska does not have a trigger law that makes abortion illegal.

“I like many Alaskans, am pro life,” Gov. Dunleavy said in a news release. “I also recognize that many Alaskans are pro choice. I will therefore be introducing a resolution for a proposed constitutional amendment to the Legislature in the next session to answer the question whether abortion shall, or not be a constitutionally protected right.”

Alaska voters will decide in November if they want to approve a constitutional convention. Alaska Democrats said in light of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, the measure must be defeated.

“While, for now, a woman’s right to choose remains protected in the state of Alaska, extremist Christian fundamentalists and radical MAGA Republicans seek an unnecessary, expensive and dangerous constitutional convention that would open up the entire state constitution for revisions on issues ranging from abortion, to guns, climate change, environmental regulations, gay marriage, and the PFD,” the organization said in a post on its website. “The constitutional convention question must be defeated by voters at the ballot box this November.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said while her home state has “protected abortion rights” through the state’s constitution, other states have not.

“In the wake of this ruling, it is up to Congress to respond,” Sen. Murkowski said in a news release. “I introduced legislation in February to protect women’s reproductive rights as provided in Roe, and I am continuing to work with a broader group to restore women’s freedom to control their own health decisions wherever they live.”

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the ruling takes the issue out of federal courts and gives it back to the states.

“As a pro-life Catholic, I believe there is no greater gift than that of life. Going forward, I will continue to support legislation protecting the most vulnerable in society, including by expanding quality child care and opportunities for adoption,” Sen. Sullivan said.