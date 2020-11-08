DUNN, Gerald Irby “Jerry”

Jerry passed away on October 25, 2020 at Valle Verde Health Center due to complications of a stroke. Jerry was born in Portland, Oregon on December 6, 1931, to parents, Patrick and Mildred Pointer Dunn. He grew up in Portland along with an older brother and five younger sisters. He graduated from Benson Polytechnic High School after which he joined the United States Air Force where he trained in radio electronics and was stationed for a time in Okinawa.

After his military service he took advantage of the G.I. Bill and enrolled in Oregon State University. He graduated in 1959 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation Jerry moved to Santa Barbara and took a position with the Raytheon Company in Goleta, where he worked on various defense projects. He retired in 1994 after 35 years with Raytheon.

Shortly after Jerry moved to Santa Barbara, he met his future wife, Florence Thuren, on a blind date. They were married on July 2, 1960 and lived happily together for nearly 55 years until Florence’s death on May 19, 2015. Over the years Jerry and Florence traveled throughout the United States. Jerry had many talents and accomplished many building and landscaping projects at their Mission Canyon home. Jerry was an avid golfer and played often into his mid 80s. He and Florence were volunteers at the Viva Cat Shelter in Lompoc for many years as well as having many rescued cats of their own.

Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Florence, his brother, William and sisters, Charlotte and Diane. He is survived by sisters, Alvira Grubbs, Jacqueline Harris, Sandra Hober, brother, Robert Dunn Murray and sisters-in-law, Joyce Dunn and Ruth Bodine, and numerous nieces and nephews.

No service is planned, but Jerry will be remembered as a generous, kindhearted person; a truly nice man. Donations can be made in Jerry’s name to Viva Cat Shelter, P.O. Box 896, Lompoc, CA 93438.