DUPREY, Elizabeth Ann

Elizabeth Ann Duprey was born on September 14, 1948 to Francis and Agnes Bebeau Duprey. She was proud to be a 7th-generation Santa Barbarian from the line of the Orella Family. As the oldest of 8, she attended Guadalupe, Dolores and Bishop Diego before graduating from Santa Barbara High. Following Santa Barbara City College, she received a BS from Cal Poly and a master’s degree in Business from San Jose State. During her professional career she worked as a financial analyst.

Elizabeth had been a member of St. Elizabeth’s Parish in Milpitas and was currently at St. Mark’s University Parish in Isla Vista. She also belonged to Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority, Native Daughters of the Golden West and helped to organize a local chapter of the Scleroderma Support Group of Southern California. She loved reading, embroidery, counted cross stitch and attending plays.

Elizabeth is survived by brothers Tony (Merci), John (Mary) and Andrew (Sally) Duprey along with sisters Mary (Mark) Palmer, Teresa (Michael) Lorenzen, Gina Duprey and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Agnes, brother Peter and nephew Sean Duprey.

Donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation. Family services will include the funeral mass at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Milpitas, CA followed by the committal service at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.

