Dutch Garden reopens under new ownership

The Dutch Garden Restaurant on State Street in Santa Barbara recently reopened its doors for the first time since 2020.

The Dutch Garden, which was shut down in 2020 after 75 years in business on State Street, recently reopened under new ownership.

In August, co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building had been condemned and that renovations and compliance with the county regulations had been a struggle, reported Siteline Santa Barbara. He predicted that the restaurant would open in the next couple of months. The interior looks similar to the original bar stools and window coverings. The patio also has a new bar area.

The restaurant is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on yelp.

“Great news – Dutch Gardens reopened under new ownership this past week! We had lunch today sitting out in the totally redone patio area. I had the Weisswürst plate and my wife had the pork schnitzel plate. They have added a wonderful selection of beers and wine. Much of the menu and the recipes used pay homage to the original restaurant. German Hot potato salad now has much less vinegar but the rest is the same. Great service at this family run local place,” Eric S. said on Yelp on Wednesday, giving the restaurant a five star rating.

The Dutch Garden is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant, located at 4203 State Street, offers takeout and vegetarian options. The eatery does not deliver or take reservations.

