DUTCHER, Roberta Jean

August 12, 1936 – April 14, 2022

Bert, a longtime Goleta Union School District teacher, has died after a short period of declining health at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, with dear friends by her side.

A Celebration of her life will take place at Maravilla, 5500 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93111, Saturday, May 14th from 2:00 to 4:00. Please check in at the front desk, masked, with your COVID vaccine card, have your temperature taken and then be guided to the Club House.

In lieu of flowers, Bert requested that donations be made to Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, 93111 or sbhumane.org.