DUTRA, Professor Francis A.

On March 30, 2021 Professor Emeritus, Dr. Francis A. Dutra, passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara, California. He was 82 years old. Francis was born in New York City to Francis and Dorothy Dutra. He grew up in Warren, Rhode Island where he attended the LaSalle Academy. From there he went on to St. Bonaventure University for his BA. He received his PhD from New York University in 1968. Following a stint teaching at St. Bonaventure and another at the University of Oklahoma, he arrived at the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1967 where he began a long and successful career teaching history. He was a specialist in the histories of medieval and early modern Portugal as well as colonial Brazil and the rest of the Portuguese overseas empire to 1825. His chief research interests were the Portuguese military orders of Santiago, Christ, and Avis and social mobility in the Portuguese world. Aside from authoring many articles and books, Francis was particularly generous to students with his time and knowledge and guided many to receive their PhDs.

Francis is survived by his wife Mary Ann Macintosh, his daughters Barbara Dutra Toste, Lissa Dutra, and Cristina Dutra Salmeron and son-in-law Humberto Salmeron, as well as Kerry, Richard, and Kyle Macintosh; his grandchildren Brandy Toste, Joseph Toste and wife Jamie, Alexis and Giselle Salmeron, Peter and Quinn Eibert, Kim Mesa, Kristen and Ian Macintosh; also great-grandchildren Jack and Anabelle Toste. Francis is also survived by his sister Dorothy and husband Jack Sulik and his brother Jerry Dutra and wife Rita.