DUXBURY, Paul Arthur

Paul Arthur Duxbury, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed from this life surrounded by family on August 1, 2021.

Paul was born outside of Houston in Liberty, Texas on December 7, 1938. He and his mother moved to Santa Barbara in 1946. Paul graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1957 and soon joined the U.S. Navy. He attended submarine training in New London, CT and was stationed in the Pacific aboard the USS Stickleback.

On July 16th, 1961, Paul married his beautiful wife Rose Marie Lemp of Santa Barbara at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church. This year they celebrated their 60th year of marriage together.

Paul spent most of his professional career installing communications for GTE and Verizon and finished his career working for UCSB’s communications department.

He truly loved all sports and was passionate in supporting the local youth sport leagues in Goleta. He coached many Santa Barbara Youth Football and Goleta Valley Little League teams during the 1970s.

Paul will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Marie, son Marc Duxbury and wife Erin, daughter Debbie Horton and husband Bill, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life and military service is planned for December 7th, 2021 at the National Cemetery in Roseburg, OR.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chi Mercy Health Foundation online at www.mercygiving.org in memory of Paul A. Duxbury.