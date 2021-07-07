DVS announces fundraising campaign

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is calling for nominations for its third annual fundraising campaign, “The Upstanding Man.”

DVS provides shelter and assistance to individuals and families affected by domestic violence and seeks donations through its annual fundraisers.

The Upstanding Man campaign is an opportunity for the community to honor friends, fathers, mentors, etc. as a man of integrity. DVS defines an “upstanding man” as one who is not a bystander to domestic violence but instead takes a stand against it.

The organization invites all men, including cisgender men, trans men and nonbinary individuals, to be part of the campaign.

Community members can nominate someone or themselves to be part of the campaign. The names will be published in July 15 issues of local publications and included online.

To reserve a spot, DVS requests a minimum donation of $100. The deadline for printed names is Friday.

“During the month of July, we want to honor those men and boys who have taken a stand against all violence and demeaning behavior,” Jan Campbell, executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, said in a news release.

“Our upstanding men have joined with us to say, ‘Count me in – I am positive, supportive and accountable and I will never be a bystander,’” she said.

For more information, go to dvsolutions.org/upstandingman, call 805-963-4458, ext. 1109, or email Jenni-Elise Ramirez, DVS development officer, at jennieliser@dvsolutions.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw