DVS appoints executive director

COURTESY PHOTO

Marilyn Simon-Gersuk has been named the executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

A native Californian, Ms. Simon-Gersuk has more than three decades of nonprofit management, fundraising and operations experience.

“I am thrilled to take on the executive leadership position at Domestic Violence Solutions,” Ms. Simon-Gersuk said in a news release. “The board and staff have built a strong organization focused on delivering the agency’s mission. I am fully committed to building on the strong foundation that they have established to meet the needs in our community.”

In 2013, Ms. Simon-Gersuk moved from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara to work for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

Ms. Simon-Gersuk volunteers as a court-appointed special advocate with CASA of Santa Barbara County and serves on the Mesa Shul of Santa Barbara Board. She and her husband, David Gersuk, have three adult children and three rescue dogs.

“We are delighted to welcome Marilyn Simon-Gersuk as our new executive director,” said Michelle Piotrowski, the DVS board president. “She brings professionalism, enthusiasm, deep passion for our cause and decades of experience in the nonprofit world to our organization. We feel very lucky to have found her and look forward to seeing DVS grow and thrive under her leadership.”

DVS will continue to provide safety, shelter and support to domestic violence survivors and their families under Ms. Simon-Gersuk’s guidance.

For more information, go to dvsolutions.org

