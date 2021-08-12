DVS executive director retires

KELSEY CREWS PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Jan Campbell, executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara County, is retiring.

Ms. Campbell joined DVS as executive director in 2018, bringing her more than 20 years’ experience in nonprofit management, community engagement and fund development.

Her past experience includes work at the Page Youth Center and Heal the Ocean. Most recently, she served as chief philanthropic officer at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

While at DVS, she was chosen as Junior League of Santa Barbara’s 2020 Woman of the Year.

Ms. Campbell discussed her long service at DVS in a statement.

“It has been a privilege working with our clients and staff,” she said. “Leading an agency whose mission is to provide safety, shelter and support to those fleeing domestic violence has been the capstone in my long career in the nonprofit sector. I am grateful to my staff, board and community partners who have been part of an extraordinary team dedicated to supporting a very vulnerable population.”

Ms. Campbell plans to stay actively involved in the community through her existing volunteer work, including board commitments at the World Telehealth Initiative and Carpinteria Living Shoreline Festival.

“Under Jan’s leadership, the DVS team revitalized the agency, embraced community collaborations and put the agency on a solid financial footing,” said DVS Board President Michelle Piotrowski. “It has been a pleasure working with her and we wish her the best.”

For more about DVS, go to dvsolutions.org.

— Dave Mason