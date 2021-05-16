DVS to kick off fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA — Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is kicking off this year’s Giving Grid fundraiser with a virtual event at 6 p.m. Monday.

Community members are invited to participate in the Zoom event where presenters will share domestic violence statistics and warning signs and discuss DVS’s accomplishments and highlights from this past year. Participants will also learn how to participate in the Giving Grid fundraiser, which will run from Monday through June 11.

The event is free to the public and community members can pre-register at dvsolutions.org.

— Madison Hirneisen