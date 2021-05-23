DYE, Linda Carol

Linda Carol Dye, 73, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on April 17th, 2021 in Ventura, California. Linda was born in Marion, Virginia to Bryson and Billie Dye on 5/8/1948. Linda Carol Dye passed peacefully in her sleep doing what she loved most – camping with friends in California.

After graduating from Marion Senior High School she continued her education at Mary Washington College. She received her B.S. degree in Biology and later earned a Master’s Degree from University of West Florida.

Her career began in the late 1970s in The Florida Department of Environmental Regulation where she was one of four female engineers. She then worked at the Smithsonian, with the US Army Corp of Engineers at the coral reefs in Key Biscayne National Park in Florida and finally the Channel Islands National Park in California, where she later became an ornithologist. Her jobs were not just work, they were her passion – exploring natural habitats, protecting the environment and all manner of critters and communing with nature. Her love of nature defined her; she was strong and gently persistent. In her youth she and her family were members of the First United Methodist Church in Marion, Virginia. In her later years she served her church, Ventura Center for Spiritual Living as a Practitioner. Linda is survived by her niece, Cristen Salter; three nephews, John, Richard and Marc Salter and 2 grand nephews, Jacob and Ethan Salter. She is preceded in death by her sister, Anne Salter.

In lieu of flowers, please send a small sapling tree to plant in Linda’s name to Center for Spiritual Living at the address below. Memorial services will be held at The Center for Spiritual Living, 101 S Laurel St., Ventura, CA 93001 on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at 1 pm PST, 4 pm EST with Reverend Bonnie Rose of The Center for Spiritual Living, Ventura CA officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cristen Salter, niece, at (269) 823-2238 or cristen.salter@gmail.com. You can attend in person or by zoom in California. Please contact Cristen to RSVP by May 27th, 2021.

An additional service will be held at Bradley’s Funeral Home in Marion, VA. Attendance in person only. Please RSVP to Cristen Salter at contact information above.