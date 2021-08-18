Dynamic art

Santa Barbara Tennis Club to present Gary Silverstein’s creations

This painting is part of the Emotion Series by California artist and designer Gary Silverstein. His work will be on display Sept. 4 to Oct. 1 at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

Gary Silverstein knows how to grab your attention.

His paintings vary from a zebra with a soulful gaze to a woman with dynamic lips and kinetic hair.

You can see more of Mr. Silverstein’s works during an upcoming exhibit.

His art will be on display Sept. 4 to Oct. 1 at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road.

A reception in Mr. Silverstein’s honor will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

The tennis club described the impact of Mr. Silverstein’s art in a news release.

“Between abstraction and realism is a realm of interpretation — the emotional relationship of paint and the visual message,” according to the news release. “Some visual ideas have an expressive energy that is spontaneous and loose while light, shadow and nuances of color express the internal relationship of the subject.

Gary Silverstein presents animals, up close and personal, in one of his series of paintings.

“Mr. Silverstein has been exploring this freedom, not wanting to be held captive to a specific style,” the club continued. “It’s this approach that drives the concept of his paintings. It seems like that is possibly starting to look like a style in itself.”

The artist and his work are described further at his website, silversteinstudio.com.

For example, the woman with the colorful lips is part of Mr. Silverstein’s series on internal and external emotions. The zebra is among the up close and personal art in the Animal Series.

Another series, Consciousness, features “large format paintings that express a central spirit,” according to the website. The Still Life Series explores the “romance of the fruit in the garden.” The Landscape Series dives into “an exploration of the graphic, texture and impression.”

According to the website, Mr. Silverstein began his early education in architecture and earned his degree in advertising design at San Jose University. In 1970, he started his advertising/design firm.

During the next 31 years, Silverstein Associates received many local and national awards.

“In 2000, I left Silicon Valley and began a path of painting while continuing to provide limited advertising, corporate identity and architectural consultation,” Mr. Silverstein wrote on his website.

