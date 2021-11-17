Home Local Dynamic duo
Local

Dynamic duo

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
DAVID BAZEMORE PHOTO
Two internationally acclaimed musicians — violinist Leonidas Kavakos and pianist Yuja Wang — perform at UCSB Campbell Hall. Last Friday’s concert, which was presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, featured music by Bach, Shostakovich and Busoni.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More