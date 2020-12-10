DZUR, Albert Anders

Albert Anders Dzur died in Portland on Saturday, December 5 just 4 days before his 92nd birthday. Born and raised in Chicago, Al had a great love of classical music, science and discovery, and the natural world. Some of his happiest childhood memories came from working with his uncles and cousins on a family farm in Indiana. In high school he sang in choir, played violin, swam, and lifeguarded along Lake Michigan. One summer he travelled out West to fight forest fires. After two years in the Army, during which he visited Hawaii and Japan and jumped out of airplanes, he attended Northwestern and Iowa State Universities before moving with the love of his life, Carolyn, to Los Angeles. Eventually settling in Santa Barbara, Al formed a successful independent contracting company. He was deeply committed to public service and took pride in his work helping create the Santa Barbara City Zoo out of the Child’s Estate and in his early promotion of Green architecture. With his college roommate, he became an excellent amateur winemaker. In retirement, Al moved to Salem, Oregon where his passions for winemaking, gardening, and walking forest and ocean trails continued.

An exceptional, great-hearted man with as many interests as talents, he will be missed and long remembered by his loving family: wife Carolyn Dzur of Salem, OR; son Paul Dzur and daughter-in-law Veronika Pecher-Dzur of Troms¿, NO; daughter Claire Harkness and son-in-law Allan Harkness of Tulsa, OK; daughter Andrea Farnum and son-in-law Howard Farnum of Vancouver, WA; son Albert W. Dzur of Bowling Green, OH; grandchildren Alanna, Alexander, Alexandra, Arthur, Felix, Florian, Henry, Kiran, Maxwell, and Neena; and great grandson Triston.