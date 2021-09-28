DZUR, Carolyn

Carolyn Dzur died peacefully in the care of loving family early Tuesday morning, September 21st, in the Vancouver home of her daughter Andrea. She was 91 years old.

Born and raised a city girl, Carolyn had fond memories of an early life in Chicago surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins, a grandmother who cared for her after school, her beloved parents, sister, and brother. Summers were spent at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where shoes were taken off upon arrival and not put back on until it was time to return in August.

In high school, Carolyn met the love of her life, Albert A. Dzur, and after she graduated from Carleton College they married and began their adventure together. Moving first to Los Angeles and then to Santa Barbara, California they formed and ran a successful construction company and raised four children. In retirement, Carolyn and Al moved again, to Salem, Oregon, where they enjoyed beach and mountain walks, bird watching, gardening, classical music, and time with family.

Throughout her life, Carolyn was an active citizen of the republic of ideas. Achieving distinction in English at Carleton, she pursued graduate studies at the University of California, Los Angeles and received a master’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she also taught briefly. Carolyn loved language and would often share interesting words, puns, metaphors, and thought-provoking quotations. Her favorite author was Shakespeare, but she read widely and deeply, always keeping up with contemporary literature.

Carolyn built warm, beautiful, and stimulating environments for her family. Outside, she had a passion for planting and nurturing flowers. Inside, she kindled the love of learning and personal expression with boxes of art supplies into which she would eagerly dig to work avidly with her children and then grandchildren.

Family was everything for her and she, with her loving husband within a whistle away, was at the gravitational center. Her quick wit, her gifts of thought and speech and writing, her absolute dedication and loving care for her husband and children, her love of the world in all its sad and wonderful reality, none of this will be forgotten by her family: son Paul Dzur and daughter-in-law Veronika Pecher-Dzur of Tromsø, NO; daughter Claire Harkness and son-in-law Allan Harkness of Tulsa, OK; daughter Andrea Farnum and son-in-law Howard Farnum of Vancouver, WA; son Albert W. Dzur of Bowling Green, OH; grandchildren Alanna, Alexander, Alexandra, Arthur, Felix, Florian, Henry, Kiran, Maxwell, and Neena; and great-grandchildren Emilia and Triston.

“Where souls do couch on flowers, we’ll hand in hand,

And with our sprightly port make the ghosts gaze…

The long day’s task is done,

And we must sleep.”