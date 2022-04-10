Earl Warren Showgrounds announces Community Engagement Forums

The Earl Warren Showgrounds has announced regularly-scheduled Community Engagement Forums to discuss the community’s hopes and visions for the future of the showgrounds, as well as provide updates and answer questions.

Earl Warren Showgrounds leadership invites the public to join its board president, another board member, CEO and, if available, members of its staff to provide community feedback and to discuss relevant topics. The purpose of the events is to solicit public feedback for board activities and facility improvements, while providing a venue for board members to listen to stakeholders and residents to understand key issues through the lens of the community.

The meetings will be conducted similar to all committee meetings with an agenda and time limits for items. Additional dates, times and participants will be announced in advance.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at the showgrounds, outside the administration office.

For more information visit earlwarren.com or call (805) 687-0766.

– Katherine Zehnder