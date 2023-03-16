Home Local Early St. Patrick’s Day celebration
Local

Early St. Patrick’s Day celebration

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
BRENDAN DALY / WHISENHUNT COMMUNICATIONS
Irish flags accompany an entry in the St. Patrick’s Day last Saturday in Ventura. The John and Sally McNally entry was voted the “most Irish.” The parade was an early celebration. The actual holiday is on Friday.
