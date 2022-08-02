Early start with Fiesta spirit

Reception for La Presidente takes place before Old Spanish Day officially begins

FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTOS/COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYS

Dancers grace the Carriage and Western Arts Museum for a reception honoring La Presidente Maria Cabrera.

The spirit of Fiesta began a few days before Old Spanish Days’ official start with a reception in honor of La Presidente Maria Cabrera Sunday night at the Carriage and Western Arts Museum in Santa Barbara.

Dancers, including Tara Mata, the Spirit of Fiesta, and Layla Gocong, the Junior Spirit, performed at the reception. (There will be more about the Spirit and Junior Spirit in Wednesday’s News-Press.)

At left, Tara Mata, the Spirit of Fiesta, attends the reception, where she performed. At right, La Presidente Maria Cabrera addresses the reception’s audience while her husband, Francisco Cabrera, listens.

Old Spanish Days begins Wednesday and will feature the return of the parade and the mercados at De la Guerra Plaza and Mackenzie Park. Fiesta will continue through Sunday.

For the schedule, see sbfiesta.org.

— Dave Mason