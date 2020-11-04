Early voting numbers released for SB County

While the race for president appeared too early to call on Tuesday, nearly 147,000 ballots had been counted in Santa Barbara County as of Tuesday evening.

Local residents voted in favor of Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively. Some 99,400 votes were cast in favor of Mr. Biden and Sen. Harris, or roughly 70% of the county’s nearly 146,000 votes, which included vote by mail and early poll results. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence garnered nearly 30% of the vote, while no other presidential candidate had received more than 1% of the vote.

Local voters appeared to be in favor of incumbent Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, to retain his Congressional seat. Rep. Carbajal had received slightly more than 95,000 votes, good for 66%, while Republican challenger and News-Press columnist Andy Caldwell had received less than 49,000 votes, or around 34%. Some 46% of precincts had reported as of Tuesday night, according to the county elections office.

Current Assembly member Monique Limón was holding a 68% to 32% lead over Republican challenger Gary Michaels in the race for the State Senate. Some 46% of precincts had reported as of Tuesday night. The winner will take over for current Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.

In efforts to replace Ms. Limón in the Assembly, Ventura County Supervisor and Democrat Steve Bennett was holding a 73% to 27% lead over Republican challenger Charles Cole. A total of 74 of the 152 precincts had reported, nearly 49%.

Republican and current Assembly member Jordan Cunningham was holding a slim lead over Democratic challenger Dawn Addis, with Mr. Cunningham leading 54% to 46%. The tally came with nearly 42% of precincts reporting.

In the race for Goleta Mayor, incumbent Paula Perotte held a 65% to 34% lead over challenger Roger Aceves. Nine of the 14 precincts had reported as of Tuesday, or roughly 64%.

