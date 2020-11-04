Early voting results for school board races

The unofficial results from mail-in ballots on Tuesday night indicated leads and tight races within Santa Barbara County.

Jaime Diamond and Aaron Smith led the race for Carpinteria Unified School District, with 3,109 votes and 2,358 votes, respectively.

The Cold Spring School District race leaders included Trevor Pattison in first place with 604 votes and Gabrielle Haas in second with 559.

Laura Capps held a solid lead for the Santa Barbara Unified School District with 47,014 votes, followed by Wendy Sims-Moten with 36,426 and Virginia Alvarez with 31,975, with approximately 8,000 votes over the rest of the candidates.

The top three with the most votes for the Lompoc Unified School District included Janet Blevins with 6,436, Tom Blanco with 6,242, and Incumbent William “Bill” Heath with 5,462.

Incumbent Amy Lopez led the race for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District at 12,276 votes, with Incumbent Jack C. Garvin not far behind at 11,171 votes, more than 3,000 votes over other candidates.

Erica Jane Flores led the College School District race with 1,299 votes. Calisse M. Courtney held second at 893 votes.

For the Buellton Union School District race, Allison Schwartz led the race with 1,188 votes, followed by Christy Nordgren with 977.

In the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District race, José Juan Ibarra held a clear lead with 4,238 votes, followed by Stephen Luke with 2,968 votes.

Sholeh Jahangir led the Goleta Union School District with 12,634 votes, followed by Vicki Ben-Yaacov with 10,289 votes.

Incumbent board member Robert K. Miller held a clear lead in the race for the Santa Barbara Community College District Area 2 by nearly 4,000 votes over his opponent, Ronald J. Liechti.

For Santa Barbara Community College District Area 3, the race remained close between Incumbent Veronica Gallardo, with 3,399 votes and Erin J. Guerena with 3,296 votes.

Anna Everett was leading the race for Santa Barbara Community College District Area 4 over her opponent, Celeste Barber, with an approximate 4,000-vote lead.

For Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Area 2, Suzanne Levy was ahead of Keri Lynn Common by more than 3,000 votes.

In Area 4 for the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, Incumbent Jeff Hall led the race with 5,608 votes over Robert Mercado’s 4,025 votes.

Measure M2020 for the Goleta Union School District is likely to pass, with 19,545 voting in support for bonds and 7,739 voting opposed. The measure would issue $80 million in bonds funding upgrades across the district’s 10 elementary schools, including upgrading STEAM capabilities, installing a solar parking shade structure and roof replacements, among other things.

The decision to pass or not pass Bond Measure L2020 for Cold Spring Elementary School District will be close. As of Tuesday night, there were 664 “yes” votes and 604 “no” votes.

The Montecito district’s board is asking to sell $7.8 million in bonds to improve its elementary school building. Improvements include replacing two portable buildings with three permanent classrooms; constructing science, technology, engineering and mathematics and laboratories; building one or more art classrooms; and renovating the library.

