Early Years Childhood Center provides food under USDA program

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Unified School District announced its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Thursday for the Early Years Childhood Center.

The CACFP provides child and adult care centers reimbursements for food provided to low-income families. To provide free meals for a child in a two-person family, the annual household income has to be at or below $22,412. For reduced costs, the annual income must fall at or below $31,894.

The Early Years Childhood Center is located on the campus of Santa Barbara High School. It is open to SB Unified students and staff as well as community members within the district boundaries.

— Annelise Hanshaw