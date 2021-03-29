Earth Day Festival features mural contest

SANTA BARBARA — The Arts Terrace Parking Deck wall at the Paseo Nuevo Mall is blank.

But that will be changing quickly.

One artistic concept will be selected to paint a mural on the parking deck wall from April 19-23. It’s an event that is part of the virtual Earth Day Festival, which is scheduled for April 24.

The selected artist or artistic group will receive a stipend and materials budget to paint their mural. Support for painting the mural will be provided by the event’s sponsors, which include The Arts Fund, the Community Environmental Council, MCASB, Paseo Nuevo and Santa Barbara BCycle.

The deadline to submit artistic concepts is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

To participate, visit mcasantabarbara.org.

— Gerry Fall