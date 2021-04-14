Climate crisis focus of virtual event from April 22 through 24

The virtual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival will present the 2021 Environmental Hero Award to Annie Leonard, executive director of Greenpeace USA.

“#CelebrateClimateLeadership” is the theme for this year’s three-day virtual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival from April 22 through 24.

The Community Environmental Council is sponsoring the free event, which will focus on key areas where youth, business and community climate leaders are stepping up to do the critical work needed to combat the climate crisis.

“CEC will also use the festival to dive deeper into the organization’s ambitious plan for how our community can meet the urgency of the climate crisis and go all in together on halting the impacts of climate change — rapidly and equitably — to reverse, repair and protect against climate threats,” said Sigrid Wright, CEO of the Community Environmental Council.

“President Biden’s ambitious climate agenda puts a strong wind at our backs, but at least 50% of implementing climate policy will take unrelenting and courageous action at the regional level.”



At left, Sigrid Wright, CEO of the Community Environmental Council, said the Earth Day Festival will “dive deeper into the organization’s ambitious plan for how our community can meet the urgency of the climate crisis and go all in together on halting the impacts of climate change — rapidly and equitably — to reverse, repair and protect against climate threats.”

At right, Dr. David N. Pellow, UCSB chair of environmental studies and director of the Global Environmental Project, will join Sigrid Wright in interviewing Annie Leonard, executive director of Greenpeace USA, during the virtual Earth Day Festival.

Highlighting the festival will be the presentation of the 2021 Environmental Hero Award to Annie Leonard, executive director of Greenpeace USA. She will accept the honor and share insights into her vital work on April 24 during an interview with Ms. Wright and Dr. David N. Pellow, UCSB chair of environmental studies and director of the Global Environmental Project.

Greenpeace USA is an independent environmental organization that uses research, creative communication, nonviolent direct action and people power to advance environmental solutions. Ms. Leonard is also the founder of the Story of Stuff and previously spent two decades working on international sustainability as well as environmental and health issues.

In accepting the award, she said, “CEC played a crucial role in the early days of the U.S. environmental movement, raising the alarm and recruiting people to join — and continues to do so today, working for solutions to climate and pollution that align with both science and justice.

“California is the ‘pace car’ in the climate race, meaning both the state and regional organizations like CED have a huge responsibility in moving the rest of the world forward.”

Previous Environmental Heroes have included Paul Hawken, “Drawdown” author and activist; Bill Nye, science educator; Daryl Hannah, activist/actress; and Elon Musk, Tesla Motors CEO.



Following the Environmental Hero Award interview, the CEC’s annual Climate Crisis Leadership Summit will feature climate leaders from around the community sharing their current projects, identifying needs and offering opportunities for engagement.

Other virtual Santa Barbara Earth Day events/activities include “The Quest for Environmental and Racial Justice” by Dr. Robert Bullard, widely considered the father of the environmental justice movement. Sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures, the event will begin at 5 p.m. April 21.

The virtual Earth Day exhibit hall, which will be open from April 22 through May 22, will feature exhibitor booths sharing eco-friendly products and services.

This year they include Art From Scrap, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, Brighten Solar, Citizens Climate Lobby, Los Padres ForestWatch and GeoComb Homes, Inc. and Barrier energy.

For more information about the Earth Day Festival, visit www.sbearthday.org.

The Museum Store at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art is also offering Earth Day-related items from books to jewelry and serving bowls that are made from sustainably sourced materials so people can “live more gently on the planet.”

Included are Smart Glass Recycled Jewelry, which are rings made from recycled glass bottles collected from bars, restaurants, friends and dumpsters; Graduated Bead Kantha Earrings, handmade by women artisans in India from recycled Kantha fabric; Bamboozle 7-Piece Nested Bowl Set made from recycled bamboo fiber; and 365 Days of Art in Nature, an entire year of drawing tips and techniques to enhance daily nature journaling.

SBMA At Home activities inspired by nature and artwork from the museum’s galleries are also available.

“The Drawing From Nature Art Spark Activity is inspired by Jane Wilbraham’s ‘Torched 2 (2012)’ and the Colorful Tree Drawing Art Spark takes cues from Raffi Kalendrian’s ‘Cedar Tree (2008).’ These thoughtful activities get you in touch with your inner artist and get you outside to enjoy nature this Earth Day,” said Janet Takara, museum store floor lead.

