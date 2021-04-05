Earth Day panel to discuss climate change impact in Lompoc

LOMPOC — The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University

Women plans to host a panel discussion about the impact of climate change in the Lompoc Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, on Zoom.

The AAUW will team up with the Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County for the panel discussion, which will be moderated by AAUW member and Former Santa Barbara County 3rd District Planning Commissioner, Marell Brooks.

Panelists will include local county officials Garrett Wong, the county’s climate program manager for the Sustainability Division; Bill Buelow, program manager for the Santa Ynez River Groundwater Basin; Rob Hazard, fire marshall; Mark Hartwig, fire chief; and Kari Campbell-Bohard, a local agriculturalist.

The panelists plan to discuss the current and future impacts of climate change on the Lompoc Valley. The officials will give presentations during the discussion while saving time for questions at the end.

The panel is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, visit lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

— Madison Hirneisen