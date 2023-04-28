Home Local Earth Day
Local

Earth Day

by News-Press Staff Report
NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Protesters arriving from the March of Science hang up posters for display during the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival in 2017 at Alameda Park. The festival will be back there Saturday and Sunday, and the highlights include movie star Jane Fonda presenting awards on Sunday. For more information, see Saturday’s News-Press and sbearthday.org.
