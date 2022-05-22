Earth needs CO2

NASA

Columnist Henry Schulte writes that humanity’s existence on Earth revolves around carbon dioxide.

We’re being told there is nothing more dangerous or more important than the weather.

More important than $6 a gallon for gas, more important than a tsunami of foreigners pouring across the southern border, more important than no baby food, more important than paying a fortune for a hamburger.

So I’ve come up with a cure for the hysterical religion of Climate Change.

Stop breathing.

I was doing research on my next children’s book about diamonds. Since diamonds are nothing but compressed carbon, it took my research down a fork in the road. Carbon dioxide: Without it, humans would die. Pure and simple.

Carbon dioxide, also known as CO2, is the bandwagon all the wannabe “climatologists” climb on. This is the go-to killer, the one on the minds of the world-is-ending crowd who are snookered by the “sky is falling” doctrine that the planet will be fried in a few years.

There’s a lot of the stuff I (re)learned, from 50 or 60 years ago in school as many of you have. We suck in oxygen to breathe and kick out carbon dioxide. Think about all of you who think masks are the answer to survival. In fact, they say the average CO2 level in our atmosphere is about 400 ppm, but indoor levels can increase way beyond that to 1,000 ppm or even 2,000 ppm.

Your mask is basically creating your own personal indoor greenhouse gas bubble. That’s gross.

CO2 is not a poisonous gas. Our very existence revolves around carbon dioxide. Again, I probably learned this in school at some point, but I, like many of us, think oxygen is what makes us tick. But it’s CO2. Without that bad terrible, climate-changing gas, we wouldn’t be able to survive.

Not being a scientist or professing to know I understand how all things work, I did question one thing. If it’s true that 1% of our atmosphere is CO2, which today is about 400 ppm, as mentioned above, some scientists claim that’s the highest in a thousand years.

I’d like to know who took that measurement a thousand years ago when the entire planet supposedly had only about 300 million humans, less than the entire United States today. If humans are spewing out carbon dioxide because we breathe, then it’s our fault for just living. There are now roughly 8 billion individuals releasing their CO2 24/7, and that’s kind of disgusting to think about.

Which brings me back to my opening sentence, the cure for climate change, if you believe man is the problem, is: Start holding your breath.

Another thing about the evil CO2 — this part I do remember — is our main source of energy is from that humongous ball of fire that makes things on Earth grow and converts the sun’s energy into nutrients in order to live.

Then we, in turn, depend on those plants so we can live.

Carbon dioxide and bright sunny days provide the nutrients for the plants to maintain the circle of life while our perfect planet goes round and round. Without that notorious greenhouse gas, plants couldn’t make food, and we’d all just poof away. I’m beginning to think, the more CO2 the better.

That stuff is pretty good.

However, as we all know, the argument is we’re creating more CO2 gas than the atmosphere can handle and warming things up rapidly to crisis mode. Is that true? I imagine to some degree there is some truth hidden in there.

We went from an Ice Age to the wonderful climate we now all get to enjoy. The evidence of glaciers carving out beautiful valleys like Yosemite are proof we were once freezing. Earth has undergone some massive and very impressive climate changes billions of years before man even showed up — and well before man emerged from caves into comfortable homes with heaters and an abundance of food provided by warm weather.

Like abortion, there are staunch advocates on both sides of the climate issue. Most are not flexible or willing to change their convictions. But we live in a world of propaganda where our brains are flooded with (mis)information from hundreds of sources by hundreds of “professionals” all claiming they have the answers and know the truth.

The real truth is, we don’t know the truth. Is Earth getting warmer? Maybe. Is it a good thing? Maybe. Bad? Is it a long-term issue? We have no way of knowing that. None.

Our existence is but a blip, if even that, in the grand scheme of the universe. We think much too highly of ourselves.

Should we be careful about how we nurture our planet? You bet. It’s all we got, and yes, it’s important to take care of our garden. But the weapon of climate change is just that, a tactical weapon designed to frighten the populace into political changes, not climate changes. It’s a weapon designed to be used to control, to garner billions of dollars into greedy pockets and scare the bejesus out of everyone.

The campaign is working. We live in a world of shaming. If you don’t fully embrace climate change, you are labeled a denier and you’re not worthy of walking the planet. Your opinion and your own scientific gut instinct are bogus. Shut up!

America has become nearly 100% reliant on China to make our stuff. And millions of other products come from throughout Asia. If you’re so hell-bent on stopping “climate change,” then stop buying everything made in China, or Malaysia, or Korea or India. Until you completely cut off your ties with these massively polluting countries, as the saying goes, “You don’t have a leg to stand.”

You’re a pretender and all your high and mighty preaching means nothing, hence another cliché, “Practice what you preach.” As I’ve said before, go to China and tell them what to do. Good luck.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.