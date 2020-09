SANTA YNEZ — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported southeast of Santa Ynez Saturday afternoon.

The 6:48 p.m. quake’s epicenter was reported near Lake Cachuma off State Route 154 south of Santa Ynez at a depth of 11.5 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported by four people and caused weak to light shaking in the area, according to the USGS.

No damage was reported.

— Mitchell White