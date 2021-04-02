Easter Bunny hops around SB County

Brightly colored eggs will adorn this weekend’s festivities as Santa Barbara County businesses and organizations hold Easter egg hunts.

PASEO NUEVO

Perhaps the most expensive eggs are in Paseo Nuevo’s hunt, as the Santa Barbara shopping center hides eggs with tokens redeemable for $50 gift cards.

Paseo Nuevo’s egg hunt has been ongoing since Tuesday, and today’s the last day to have a chance at the prize.

Follow @shoppaseonuevo on Instagram for hints about the eggs’ hiding places, but be quick: They go fast.

Winners can receive their gift cards at the management office at 651 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara.

BUELLTON AND SOLVANG

Buellton and Solvang Recreation’s 30th annual “Easter Eggstravaganza” is back this year with six locations in a Saturday scavenge. The parks open at 8 a.m., and families can hunt at their own pace.

Pamphlets at the park entrance will help families find the eggs, though each child is limited to eight eggs. One grand prize is hidden at each park.

The three egg hunts in Solvang are: Sunny Fields Park, 900 Alamo Pintado Road; Hans Christian Andersen Park, 633 Chalk Hill Drive; and Alisal Commons, across from River Grill entrance at 150 Alisal Road.

In Buellton, the following parks will have egg hunts: River View Park, 151 Sycamore Drive; Oak Park, 401 Sycamore Drive; and Village Park, 330 Valley Vineyard Circle.

LOMPOC

The Lompoc Recreation Division in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc is holding a drive-through Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ryon Memorial Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave.

The Easter Bunny will be in attendance, helping volunteers hand off bags of goodies.

Participants should enter from O Street, not Ocean Avenue, and follow the traffic route.

MONTECITO

The Easter Bunny will be hopping into the Montecito Country Mart for a — physically distant — photo opportunity from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday by appointment.

Participants will receive a photo the day of and a digital copy sent through email. To schedule a photo, go to montecitocountrymart.com/events/easter2021.

