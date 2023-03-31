EASTER EATS

Restaurants planning special menus for holiday

COURTESY PHOTO

CAYA at La Leta in Goleta is preparing a variety of dishes for its Easter Brunch.

To usher in the spring holiday, charming Easter décor can be found across San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito with playful giant bunny ears on top of landscaped archways, bountiful bouquets on every table and hand-carved, individually decorated chocolate eggs on prominent display.

And on Easter Sunday in the Stonehouse Restaurant, a lavish, four-course brunch will be created by Michelin-starred executive chef Matt Johnson and his team.

Two other local restaurants are planning special Easter brunch menus — Finch & Fork in downtown Santa Barbara and the new CAYA at La Leta in Goleta.

At the Stonehouse, the experience will begin with a basket of house-made baked goods, along with the option for a glass of champagne, mimosa, Ty Bellini or fresh juice. Starters include Chilled Spring Pea and Garden Leek Soup, Six-Minute Egg Croquette, Spring Beet and Burrata Salad and Kusshi Oysters.

Entrée selections include Butter Braised Maine Lobster Benedict, Center-Cut Prime Filet of Beef, Miso Glazed Ora King Salmon, Herb- Crusted Colorado Rack of Lamb and Roasted Garden Vegetable Shakshuka.

The meal concludes with an Easter dessert buffet featuring SYR signature sweets and the Flambéed Harrys Berry’s Strawberry Shortcake.

The brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the cost is $195 per person.

STEVE LEGATO PHOTOS

Finch & Fork at the Kimpton Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara is offering a special menu for its Easter Brunch.

At Finch & Fork in the Kimpton Canary Hotel, Executive Chef Nathan Lingle is supplementing the regular brunch menu of Avocado Toast, Chilaquiles, Vanilla Bean and Chia Seed Yogurt and Brioche French Toast with special Easter offerings that include the following:

— Citrus Salad: avocado, pea tendrils, endive, pecorino cheese, Saint Germain Lemon Dressing.

— Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict: English muffin, poached farm eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise, mixed greens.

— Coffee Rub Beef Brisket: Rosemary potato, fried eggs, pico, California seed bread.

— Pan Seared Lamb Loin: Couscous, roasted sun choke, minted yogurt, pistachio dukkah.

— Central Coast Strawberry Hazelnut Linzer Tart: candied hazelnuts, basil semi fredo.

— Chocolate Torta: blackberry air, black pepper chantilly, lemon curd.

— Satsuma Tangerine Curd: almond shortbread, winter citrus, coconut meringue.

Prices range from $12 to $38. The Easter brunch will be served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also offered will be three Easter brunch cocktails with cheeky names such as the Cottontail Daiquiri and Drunk Bunny for $15 and $13.

At CAYA, the signature restaurant at the retro-chic Leta Hotel in Goleta, Executive Chef Philip Stein has put together an Easter Brunch that includes special menu items, in addition to the regular menu of benedicts, huevos, almond French toast and more.

These special dishes are for Easter only and are designed to pair with the signature CAYA Bloody Mary, a mimosa or the Leta Lychee Frosé, a libation of vodka, rosé, lyche, strawberry and peach.

CAYA’s Easter menu, served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes the following:

— Challah French Toast Sandwich: prosciutto, Swiss cheese, sunny egg, hollandaise, choice of potato or fruit.

— Breakfast Quiche: Spinach, tomato, goat cheese served with choice of potato, fruit or salad.

— Nutella Blintz: Three blintzes stuffed with Nutella mascarpone, bananas, caramel sauce and candied pistachios.

— Ribeye Hash: 10-ounce ribeye, roasted fingerling potatoes, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, beef jus and overeasy eggs.

Prices range from $19 to $29.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com