KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSVolunteers serve free lunches and drinks to all diners during an Easter Feast Thursday at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. The event was designed for anyone who needed a warm meal and friendship. The feast featured ham, macaroni and cheese, home fries, sweet potatoes and asparagus. In addition, there was a variety of desserts, including pies and ice cream. "We believe that events like the Easter Feast are an important way to provide a sense of community and fellowship to those who may be struggling," said Rolf Geyling, the rescue mission's president. He added that the mission is grateful to its volunteers and donors who made the feast possible.