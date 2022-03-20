Easter focus of Spring Marketplace in Carpinteria

COURTESY PHOTOS

Dixie White, and her grandson, Adam, have fun selling at the Marketplace at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History.

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Valley Museum of History will sponsor a benefit Spring Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the museum grounds at 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria.

A special vendor will have Easter-themed craft items, and the museum’s gift shop is loaded with Easter goodies and old-fashioned games, toys and other basket-stuffers.

The market is a treasure hunter’s delight as dozens of vendors fill the museum courtyard and grounds for this popular fund-raising event.

Easter-themed craft items will grace Saturday’s Marketplace.

The market features antiques, collectibles, hand-crafted gifts and bargains on vintage goods of every description including furniture, clothing, jewelry, household goods, musical instruments, tools, toys, plants and much more.

Tax-deductible donations of used items for the museum’s rummage tables are accepted any time before the day of the market.

For selling space reservations or more information, call the museum at 805-684-3112. Admission to the marketplace is free.

—Marilyn McMahon