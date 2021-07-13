Home Local Easy day at East Beach
Easy day at East Beach

by News-Press Staff Report
0
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
People relax at East Beach on Sunday in Santa Barbara. While the rest of Southern California endured a heat wave, the South Coast had some relief with highs in the upper 70s all weekend. The forecast calls for a cooling trend in Santa Barbara with highs in the low 70s or upper 60s for the rest of the week.
