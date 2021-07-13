Easy day at East Beach

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSPeople relax at East Beach on Sunday in Santa Barbara. While the rest of Southern California endured a heat wave, the South Coast had some relief with highs in the upper 70s all weekend. The forecast calls for a cooling trend in Santa Barbara with highs in the low 70s or upper 60s for the rest of the week. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post A new supernova next post AHC extends free tuition to all full-time students Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.