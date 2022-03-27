EATON, William Vincent

William “Bill” Vincent Eaton, age 73, passed away on February 26, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born on September 18, 1948 in Lakewood, Ohio to William Eaton and Martha Eaton. He had one sibling, Sandie Wilkes. He grew up in Santa Barbara, California and attended Santa Barbara HS. He married Cheryll on May 27, 1978. He retired from GTE/Verizon after 35 years of service.

Bill lived a full life. He enjoyed the outdoors–especially surfing, swimming, and fishing. He was a man of simple pleasures and loved spending time with his family. His favorite holiday was Halloween because he got to see all the kids having fun. He was loved by all who knew him. He was willing to help all who asked and his doors were always open. He was a present father in his children’s lives and was able to walk both of his daughters down the aisle. Bill loved animals, and knew the names of every dog in the neighborhood, but would often forget the names of their owners. He was a great teacher, listener, grill master, woodcarver and friend. He leaves behind his wife Cheryll, his daughters Jeanine Axe (Zain), Jennifer Erickson (Ray), his granddaughter Shea Smith, his sister Sandie Wilkes, and his cat Mr. G.

Sweetheart, being by your side for nearly 50 years, it’s impossible to put into words my love for you. My love for you was given to you freely.

The family sends special thanks to his home RN Darylyn Long.

If you wish to share memories, stories, pictures or condolences please visit https://bit.ly/BillEaton.