EBRIGHT, James N.

James Newton Ebright was born on April 5th, 1927 to Don H. and Martha Miller Ebright in Columbus, Ohio. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 23rd, 2021.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy in 1945-46. After that he attended The Ohio State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business and a juris doctor degree from the College of Law. Years later, in 1966, he completed the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program.

Jim was a life-long avid Buckeye fan. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi and retained close Beta friendships throughout his life.

While in law school Jim married his first wife, Peggy Short, and they were blessed with two sons, Don and Douglas.

After law school Jim practiced corporate law with the firm Roetzel and Andress in Akron, Ohio. In 1960 he joined a client, Aerojet-General Corp. in the Los Angeles area. He was an executive officer of Aerojet and later Filtrol Corp. Ashland Inc. acquired Filtrol and Jim became a senior officer of two principal groups of Ashland companies, Ashland Chemical and Ashland Technology, (now AETRON Technology Corp.), from which he retired in 1991. He was a member of the Ohio and California bars.

He was active in many civic organizations, including being a founding director of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, director of California Manufacturers Assoc. and Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and a past president of the Big Ten Club of Southern California.

Golf was Jim’s passion throughout his adult years. He served as president of San Gabriel Country Club, The Valley Club of Montecito and Birnam Wood Golf Club. He was a past captain of the 200 Club and president of California Seniors’ Golf Assoc. Jim was also a proud member of The CRAFT Club in Montecito.

In 1989 Jim married Laura Rohrer Wood. When Jim retired in 1991, they moved to Santa Barbara and the heavens smiled on them once more.

Jim is survived by his wife Laurie, sons Don (Wendy) of Long Beach and Doug (Luanne) of Sebastopol, stepdaughter, Annie Woodward (Bill) of Malibu, grandchildren Tyler Ebright-Aydenian (Tamar) and Amy Leung (Lester), 12 step-grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew and 10 grandnieces and grandnephews, and three step-great-grandchildren.