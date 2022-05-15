ECHEMANN, Barbara Lou

Barbara Lou Echemann passed peacefully away at her home in Sidney, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2021. She was born on Oct. 6, 1930, on a farm in Botkins OH. In 1952 she married the love of her life, Raphael Echemann.

The Family moved to Santa Barbara in 1976 and settled here for the next 20 years. Barbara really enjoyed her classes in Art History at City College, and playing tennis. She attended St. Mark’s Church in Isla Vista and was a proud member of the Woman’s Pilot Assn., The Ninety Nines. She is survived by her children Tom (Tami), Tim (Mary Pat) and Pat. To leave condolences, Rafe Echemann, Box 656, Sidney, OH 45365.