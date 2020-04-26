Economic ruin was our only choice?

The fatalities associated with COVID-19 were inaccurately predicted to be so grave that Gov. Newsom prohibited so-called “elective surgeries” to make beds available for a surge that never materialized in California. Newsom is now allowing surgeries dealing with cancers, heart valves and chronic diseases — how beneficent.

Our response to the coronavirus was based on computer models coming from institutions of so-called higher learning whereby experts warned us that millions of people here in the United States were going to die from exposure to a virus that has a fatality rate orders of magnitude above any normal flu.

In deference to the “experts,” we shut down doctor’s offices and surgery centers, most forms of businesses, schools, churches, entertainment and sporting events, airline routes, parks, beaches, and the like. In the meantime, we were basically forced to stay home, socially distance from one another, and wear a mask that, truth be told, offers little to no protection from the virus.

Meanwhile the government started printing money! Nonetheless, it is entirely impossible for government to replace monies to the public sector when the private sector is the source of government funds! Moreover, the private sector has lost so much business and money that our supply chains are breaking. The debt the government is piling up, along with the depression era catastrophe we have self-inflicted on businesses by government fiat, indicates we may be on the brink of economic collapse.

This should all sound familiar!. For the past couple of decades, we have been told that if we don’t completely cease from our reliance upon fossil fuels, we are going to perish as a result of climate change. These dire predictions came from the very same experts at the very same institutions (Imperial College) using the same exact computer models as were used for the virus warnings.

What else do they have in common? In both cases, the prescriptions against the virus and climate change threatened economic catastrophe- but the powers that be said it was worth it and we had no choice.

We now know that this virus was not any more deadly, in terms of fatality rates, than the regular flu. Similarly, government’s ability to stop the transmission of a virus in short order is no more possible and practical than attempting to control our climate via banning the only affordable and ubiquitous fuel and material source known to man.

Moreover, the very things the environmental activists want us to do in order to stave off climate change include the very things that made us most susceptible to the virus. Hence, New York City was the epicenter of the worst outbreak and death toll in the nation. New Yorkers live like the enviros want the rest of us to live and work, in high-density neighborhoods that force everyone to use virus-laden mass transit. Hence, saving us from the threat of climate change would set us up for future viral and communicable disease outbreaks in addition to poverty.

The only way out of our current financial crisis is by bringing jobs and industries back to America from China. Ironically, the only way we can do this is by reverse engineering the factors that drove these jobs offshore in the first place. Again, the same staggering correlation applies. Namely, it was overwrought rules and regulations that made doing business in China so attractive in the first place.

We need to bring back a balanced modicum of prudent policies and regulations that will protect our environment and public health without sacrificing our lives and our economy. And, we need to remember that in order to restrict our liberties, government is required to have a compelling reason based on facts, not conjecture.

