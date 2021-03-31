Carpinteria company adds new hearts of palm products

Organic Grain-Free Hearts of Palm Lasagne Sheets are among the products being created by Edward & Sons Trading Co.

Ecuadora, a bold new line of plant-based food created to enable American consumers to savor authentic Ecuadorian cuisine right in the comfort of their own homes, has been added to the brands of Edward & Sons Trading Co., a Carpinteria-based business that was launched in 1978 by Joel Dees with Miso-Cup instant soup mix.

The new line includes Organic Hearts of Palm, Organic Grain-Free Hearts of Palm Lasagne Sheets and Organic Grain-Free Hearts of Palm Linguine Noodles.

“Ecuador boasts a rich culinary heritage based on locally grown fruits, vegetables and spices. Restaurant-deprived families are eager to incorporate new tastes and recipes into their meal plans, so the timing seems perfect to introduce our new Ecuadora brand to the marketplace,” said Mr. Dees, CEO of Edward & Sons.

“Ecuador’s varied landscape encompasses the Amazon jungle, the Andean highlands and the wildlife haven of the Galapagos Islands,” added his wife, Alison Cox, vice president of sales. “The country is universally known for its staggering biodiversity, including the many thousands of species of plants and animals that thrive in its lush tropical climate.”

Joel Dees launched Edward & Sons Trading Co. with Miso-Cup instant soup mix.

The couple’s connection to Ecuador came about several years ago when one of the suppliers for their other organic brands told them that farmers were switching from conventional farming to organic agricultural practices.

“We wanted to support them in this conversion by introducing the Hearts of Palm and two pastas under a dedicated Ecuadora brand,” Mr. Dees told the News-Press.

The Organic Hearts of Palm are naturally low in calories and carbohydrates, making them especially sought after by those who follow paleo and keto diets, according to Ms. Cox.

“Simply slice and toss them into your favorite salads or saute them with oil, onions and garlic to create a savory side dish. They can also be blended with roasted red pepper and mayonnaise for a tasty alternative to hummus or just enjoyed as a yummy low-calorie snack directly from the can.”

The Ecuadora Hearts of Palm are USDA organic, gluten-free, vegan and kosher.

Packed only in water, the organic pastas, which are also vegan and Kosher, require no boiling.

“For lasagne, just remove it from the can, then layer it with ricotta, tomato sauce, spinach or mushrooms and shredded cheese. Then cover and bake mat 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes for a piping hot entree bursting with wholesome flavor,” said Mr. Dees.

Joel Dees and Alison Cox are the couple behind Edward & Sons Trading Co. Their Carpinteria business has launched Ecuadora, a new plant-based line of cuisine.

“The linguine offers a fresh, natural and versatile alternative to mainstream pasta for those following a restricted diet or for anyone who’s ready to lower their calorie intake without lowering their flavor expectations. Simply heat the linguine with your favorite tomato sauce and serve with a sprinkle of parmesan or serve it warm with olive oil and garlic for ‘Pasta Aglio e Olio.’ ”

Added Ms. Cox, “Both of the pastas have a good bite texturally without gluten or grains. They are a little different, but you still get the noodle taste.”

All three new products are sold in 14-ounce cans, with the Hearts of Palm available for $4.99 and the pastas for $4.79.

They are available at store.edwardandsons.com/collections/new-products and soon in health food stores and mainstream supermarkets nationwide.

In addition to Ecuadora and Miso-Cup, Edward and Sons Trading Co. brands include Edward & Sons, Baked Brown Rice Snaps, Let’s Do Gluten Free, Let’s Do Organic, More Than Fair, Native Forest, Nature Factor, Road’s End Organics and organic gluten-free specialty sauces under the Premier Japan and The Wizard’s brand names.

“Regardless of the name on the package, however, all products under the Edward & Sons umbrella are defined by the company’s long standing commitment to excellent vegetarian food and to its enduring motto: Convenience Without Compromise,” Mr. Dees said.

“We remain a vegetarian company that’s mission-driven to offer consumers delicious and nourishing convenience foods free of artificial ingredients. That’s how we’ve run the business for more than 40 years, and it’s how I envision Edward & Sons to be run for the next 40 plus years and beyond.”

