Ed Andrisek resigns from Buellton City Council

Longtime Buellton City Councilmember Ed Andrisek has resigned from the council, citing health issues.

His resignation took effect July 8, but was announced Friday evening in a news release sent by City Manager Scott Wolfe.

Mr. Andrisek served for 16 years on the Buellton City Council, and that included one year as mayor.

He also served for four years on the Solvang City Council, which included one year as mayor. Before Buellton became incorporated, Mr. Andrisek was on the board of directors for the Buellton Community Services District.

Mr. Andrisek’s proudest achievements as a city councilmember include Buellton’s acquisition of the Zaca Creek Golf Course in 2011 and his fostering of new civic leaders, according to the news release.

At Thursday’s Buellton City Council meeting, Mayor Holly Sierra, Vice Mayor Dave King and Councilmember John Sanchez noted Mr. Andrisek’s assistance and encouragement when they first ran for office.

“I would also like to thank Ed Andrisek for his many years of service,“ said Vice Mayor King. “He approached me back in 2008 to get on the council, so I’m here because of Ed’s tutelage. I believe that he’s done an outstanding job for the city.”

The city council will consider filling the vacancy at its next meeting on Aug. 11.

