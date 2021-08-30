Ed Asner dies

The man who made Lou Grant grumpy but lovable died Sunday.

Emmy winner Ed Asner, who played Mr. Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spinoff “Lou Grant,” was 91.

Mr. Asner’s family announced his death on Twitter.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel,” the family tweeted. “With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.”

The cause of death was not cited.

See Tuesday’s News-Press for a tribute to the actor, whose later roles included being the voice of — who else? — a grumpy but lovable man in the animated Disney movie “Up.”

— Dave Mason