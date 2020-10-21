EDGAR, Linda Beth Kane

Linda Beth Kane Edgar died October 7, 2020 in Oakland, CA at the age of 80. She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on May 16, 1940, the daughter of James and Pearl Kane. She is survived by her sons, Randall and Russell, her sister Jennifer, 4 grandchildren Jonah, Annalee, Jack and Carly, and her two nieces Gina and Stephanie.

Linda graduated from B.M.C.Durfee High School in Fall River, MA in 1958 and Lesley College in Cambridge, MA in 1962. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Woburn, MA before marrying William Edgar in Providence, RI in 1966. After the birth of her twin sons, Linda lived and worked in Simsbury, CT and Sudbury, MA where she spent ten years in each location. While in Connecticut, Linda received her Master’s degree in School Counseling from Central Connecticut State College in 1980 while also working full time in retail sales at the Weathervane clothing store.

Linda is warmly remembered as a passionate fan of movies, theater in New York City, the Boston Red Sox, tennis and shopping (often for others). She had an infectious, engaging way about her, making close friends easily wherever she went. Linda cherished her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved traveling to China, Uganda, South Africa, Jordan, Israel and Italy among many other destinations, often with her sister, brother-in-law Bob, and his daughter Wendy.

She later moved to Santa Barbara, CA where she was an avid tennis player, and volunteered much of her time at local women’s shelters, tutored young children at Roosevelt Elementary School and ushered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and its Music Festival.

A small family service will be held at the Temple Beth El Cemetery in Fall River, MA where she will be laid to rest,. A larger, virtual memorial service celebrating her life will also be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara which runs a vital counseling program where Linda supported fellow community members.

Donations can be made online at jewishsantabarbara.org/donate.

The family is grateful for her many friends, her family, as well as the staff at both Linden Ponds in Higham, MA and Sunrise Senior Living of Oakland Hills in Oakland, CA, where Linda received caring attention in the last few years of her life.