Education office plans Breakfast with Authors

The Santa Barbara County Education Office will host its Breakfast with the Authors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at SBCEO auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara.

Students in grades 4-12, parents, teachers, librarians and residents are invited to attend.

In its 70th year, Breakfast with the Authors is an opportunity to hear local children’s book authors and illustrators discuss their craft over breakfast.

Authors and illustrators attending include: Nikki Barthelmess, Mike Bender, James Burks, Anita Perez Ferguson, Joan Bransfield Graham, Mary Penney Hershey, Bonnie Lady Lee, Andrea J. Loney, Alexis O’Neill, Greg Trine, Henry Turner and Lee Wardlaw.

Raffle prizes are planned throughout the day, and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite literary character or author. Chaucer’s Books will be selling the authors’ books on site, and there will be opportunities for book signings. This is a feast of fun no book enthusiast would want to miss.

Deadline for registration is Oct. 7. To register, go to sbceo.k12oms.org/569-223899.

Space is limited to allow for personal interaction with the authors and illustrators, so early registration is recommended.

Tickets are $16 for students (grades 4-12) and $20 for the general public. The price includes breakfast of quiche, fruit, donuts, coffee, tea and juice.

More information is available at www.sbceo.org/breakfast or by contacting Rachel Lawton at 805-964-4710, ext. 5222, or rlawton@sbceo.org.

