I am 94 years old. I grew up when there was pride in America.

Now it seems like it is the educators’ job to undermine all America stands for, and they are doing it with all the freedoms granted them in America. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. I can’t think of a better example. Even the media is eating from the same trough.

Once freedom is lost, it will not be easy to recover.

Floyd Keinath

Solvang