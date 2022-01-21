Edwards Center hosts open gym basketball

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is hosting open gym basketball for grades 7-12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 22.

Known as “Pop Up on Panther Drive,” this event will be held at the Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive, Santa Maria.

In addition to basketball, there will be a lounge where students can socialize and study. Art supplies and games will be available.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Forrest McFarland