Effort for tornadoes’ victims

Goleta-based Direct Relief reaches out to organizations in South, Midwest

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Goleta-based Direct Relief has reached out to organizations to see what aid they need for victims of tornadoes in the South and Midwest.

Direct Relief is reaching out to provide aid to organizations in states hit by tornadoes in the South and Midwest.

Over the weekend, the Goleta nonprofit reached out to organizations in the primary states that were ravaged — Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois and Arkansas — as well as two additional states, Missouri and Misssippi, to see what disaster relief is needed.

Additionally, an emergency alert was sent out to Direct Relief’s 41 partner nonprofits, Leighton Jones, Direct Relief’s director of emergency response, told the News-Press Monday.

Direct Relief works with these organizations on a regular basis to provide support and medical supplies during disasters.

Disaster Relief is also prepared to supply clinics with emergency cash grants if needed, Mr. Jones said.

“Nonprofits are still assessing their needs. Specific needs will come in the next few days,” he explained. “They need to continue to offer patient care, as well as delivering care in shelter situations and first aid. There is a lot of potential for injury, so there is a significant need for primary care and first aid.”

The primary burden that these nonprofits are facing is that they need to provide disaster relief, emergency care and first aid, on top of providing routine patient care, Mr. Jones said.

“We have reached out to our partner clinics to see if any have been damaged directly. So far we have no reports of damage, but we have one partner in downtown Mayfield, Ky., whom we have unable to get ahold of for obvious reasons,” said Mr. Jones.

Mayfield was one of the most devastated cities in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshar told CNN. The Mayfield Consumer Products Candle factory was hit Friday night, with 110 people inside the factory. Dozens are feared dead.

“I’m pretty sure that number (killed in Kentucky) is north of 70 … It may, in fact, exceed 100 before the day is done … The level of devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen,” said Gov. Beshear, late Saturday morning.

