Eight Cardinals earn All-Camino League honors

Eight members of the Bishop Diego football team were named as All-Camino League recipients on Friday.

Bishop, which went 5-0 during the COVID-shortened season, also had eight players earn Honorable Mention honors.

Highlighting the All-Camino League team were: Buddy Melgoza, defensive back; Marcus Chan, running back/safety/long snapper; Semisi Falemaka, offensive line; Qu’ran Gossett, utility; Luke Knightley, wide receiver/linebacker; and Su’e Lamanu, defensive line.

Honorable Mention recipients were: Johnny Alvarado, utility; Hunter Boeddeker, linebacker; Ben Boeddeker, wide receiver/defensive back; Parker Maho, offensive line; Jayden Martinez, offensive line/defensive line; Gabe Martinez, fullback; Stretz Maddox, linebacker; and Logologo Va’a, defensive line.

Chan led the team in all-purpose yards, finishing with 774 total yards (547 yards rushing). The junior led the team in touchdowns with 10. He also had 14 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Melgoza had a team-best five interceptions and 14 total tackles on the year. He added 108 yards passing, completing 12 of his 25 pass attempts.

Gossett, a sophomore, accumulated 214 all-purpose yards in just four games, scoring seven touchdowns.

SAN MARCOS COACH RESIGNS

Jason Fowle, who spent the past five seasons as head coach of the San Marcos High School football team, announced his resignation Friday.

Fowle spent five years at the helm for the Royals, also serving as an assistant coach for two seasons. San Marcos went 1-4 in this year’s COVID-shortened season. During his tenure, Fowle had a record of 7-38.

“I would like to Thank Jason for all that he has done for our program the past 5 years as Head Coach and 2 as an Assistant,” Abe Jahadhmy, athletics director at San Marcos, said in a statement. “He poured his heart and soul into our program and so many of our Athletes are better people today because of him.

“I value his friendship and loyalty toward me and respect his wishes to spend more time with his family. I hope in time he can coach again in some capacity.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 6, UC IRVINE 5

Clayton Hall entered the game in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded and no outs, and the sophomore right-hander rose to the occasion.

Hall was able to escape the jam unharmed, striking out two as UCSB took a slim lead in the Big West Conference.

The Gauchos (30-13, 21-8 in Big West) fell behind 3-0 early on but were able to cut the deficit to 3-2 with a two-run single by Zach Rodriguez.

A run-scoring single by Zach Willow made it 5-3 Irvine in the bottom of the third.

Jordan Sprinkle tied the game at 5 in the bottom of the fourth with a double.

Cole Cummings’ solo home run in the bottom of the sixth gave UCSB the lead for good.

The top two teams in the conference will continue their series with a doubleheader that starts at 3 p.m. today.

MEN’S TENNIS

PEPPERDINE 4, UCSB 1

Senior Joseph Guillin was able to rally back after dropping the first set in his No. 1 singles match, but it wasn’t enough as the Gauchos fell to 28th-ranked Pepperdine in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at USC.

The Gauchos (10-6) split the first two doubles matches against the Waves, as Kai Brady and Guillin won 6-2 over Daneil De Jonge and Pierto Fellin at No. 3. Victor Krustev and Joseph Rotheram lost 6-2 at No. 2, clinching the point for Pepperdine (16-6).

“That is the best doubles at No. 3 that we’ve had this year,” said head coach Marty Davis. “Those two (Brady and Guillin) are practically undefeated at No. 3 this year, so that was very impressive.”

The Brady-Guillin duo finishes the year with a 7-1 record.

In singles, Pepperdine made it 2-0 when Fellin topped Brady at No. 6, 6-2, 7-5. It was 3-0 after Zeitvogel topped Pablo Masjuan at No. 4, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Guillin then got UCSB on the board with his 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 over the 119th-ranked Adrian Oetzbach. It was the third consecutive match that he won after losing the first set.

The match ended when Summaria came back to topple Rotheram at No. 5, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0. At that point the other matches were pulled off the courts.

“Joey (Rotheram) played extraordinary tennis for an hour and a half,” Davis said. “But the guy he was playing (Summaria) was playing No. 1 for them the last time we played and he just got stronger and stronger.”

The loss to the Waves ended a four-match winning streak for the Gauchos, including their sixth consecutive Big West Tournament championship.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

STANFORD 4, UCSB 0

The UCSB women’s tennis team was unable to extend its longest winning streak in the last 25 years with their loss to Stanford Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In doubles, Stanford’s Angelica Blake and Emily Arbuthnott defeated Kira Reuter and Shakhnoza Khatamova 6-2. Then, Elizaveta Volodko and Lise Sentenac fell to Cardinals Michaela Gordon and Miluka Madurawe 6-3, surrendering the doubles point.

Stanford won three of the singles matches to complete the win. Emma Higuchi defeated Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe 6-0, 6-0, Ana Geller defeated Sentenac 6-2, 6-1, and Gordon defeated Volodko 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the win for the Cardinals.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

CARPINTERIA 12, BISHOP DIEGO 6

The Cardinals fell to 0-4 on the season with their loss against the Warriors on Friday.

In No. 1 singles, Bishop’s Luke Wilson won with scores of 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. The Cardinals also took No. 2 doubles, as Thomas Coleman and Daniel Kagramanov won two points with 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

For the Warriors, Austin Stone went 2-1, which included not losing a point in No. 2 singles. Troy Zimmerman also went 2-1, while Max Stone went 1-1 and Steven Bengry went 1-0.

Connor Gralewski and Ryan Souza swept in doubles, while the pairing of Nolan Martin and Ben Persoon went 1-1.

PREP SOFTBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 19, SANTA YNEZ 2 (5 inn.)

Riley Monroe and Lacy Spear each drove in four, leading an 11-hit attack for the Chargers in their win on Friday.

DP (12-4, 8-1 in Channel League) scored in bunches and opened up an 8-0 lead after two innings. The Chargers added five in the third and six in the fourth. Georgia Wilson got the win, allowing eight hits and striking out five.

PREP GIRLS LACROSSE

SAN MARCOS 14, NORDHOFF 3

Shana Friedenberg pitched a first-half shutout, as the Royals opened up a 9-0 advantage and never looked back in their win Friday in Ojai.

Freshman Ellie Monson led all scorers with four goals. Nine different Royals scored in the match.

San Marcos improves to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in Channel League. The Royals will host first-place Dos Pueblos at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

DOS PUEBLOS 15, SANTA BARBARA 0

Stats for Dos Pueblos were not provided by press time.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SAN MARCOS 3, CABRILLO 0

The Royals improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in Channel League play with their sweep on Friday.

San Marcos won with scores of 25-12, 25-5, 25-13. Seniors Gavin Curt and Joey Macko each had six kills in the victory.

The Royals will host Santa Barbara Monday night for the league title.

THURSDAY’S LATE SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 52, DOS PUEBLOS 34

Andrew Douglas notched a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the Dons’ win on Thursday night.

Santa Barbara (3-2, 2-1 in Channel League) held DP (1-4, 1-3 in Channel League) to just 20 points through the first three quarters. Jasper Johnson added 10 points in the victory for Santa Barbara.

The two teams will be back in action at 6 p.m. tonight at Santa Barbara High.

SANTA YNEZ 66, LOMPOC 51

Landon Lassahn scored 26 points, while teammate Jackson Ollenburger scored 20 points of his own in the Pirates’ win on Thursday.

Lassahn stuffed the stat sheet, adding nine rebounds, four steals, four assists and a block. Ryan Devitt finished with eight points and seven rebounds, while Warren Zhang scored seven points and had four rebounds.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NORDHOFF 3, CARPINTERIA 1

The Warriors fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league play with their loss on Thursday.

Nordhoff won with scores of 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23.

For Carpinteria, Gavin Lohuis had five aces, Diesel Slade had nine kills, Arata Tomatsuri had four solo blocks and Zach Isaac had 15 digs.

The Warriors have one more league match, as they will take travel to Fillmore Thursday.

PREP TRACK

WARRIORS REMAIN UNBEATEN

The Carpinteria High boys and girls track teams improved to 3-0 in Citrus Coast League action with their victories over Fillmore on Thursday.

The boys beat the Flashes 87-48, and the girls won 80-45.

Vincent Rinaldi took the 100 and 200 with times of 11.34 and 22.72, respectively. Trisitan Cravens took the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 19.00 and 47.93, respectively. Irving Garcia took the long jump (18-4) and triple jump (36-7), and Esai Vega set a personal best in the discus with a throw of 140-7.

For the girls, Emma Holmstrom won the 100 hurdles (20.18) and the long jump (13-9.5). Ainslee Alexander won the triple jump (31-0.5) and the pole vault (6-6), and Fatima Cervantes won the 300m hurdle race (58.38) and the high jump (4-8).

Carpinteria will be back in action at 11 a.m. today for the 101st annual Russell Cup.

