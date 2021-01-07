Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported, 429 new cases added

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Six of the decedents were over the age of 70, and two others were between 30 to 49 years old. Five of the decedents had underlying medical conditions and three of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility. Five of the decedents were from Santa Maria, while one was from Goleta, one from the North County unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, and another from the city of Santa Barbara.

The county has now reported 181 total deaths associated with COVID-19.

A total of 429 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 19,448. Of those, 17,260 have fully recovered and 2,007 cases remain active, officials said.

Some 148 new cases were reported in the city of Santa Maria, which had reported a total of 7,113 cases, including 580 that remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 65 new cases, bringing its total to 3,172, including 450 that remain active.

Orcutt reported 31 new cases on Wednesday and has now reported 1,026 cases. Of those, 137 remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported 26 new cases and now has 1,991 total, including 180 that are still active, according to the data.

Other daily totals from Wednesday included: unincorporated areas of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 25 new cases (622 total, 73 active); South County unincorporated area, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, 22 new cases (611 total, 110 active); unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, 22 new cases (797 total, 76 active); city of Goleta, 19 new cases (898 total, 162 active); Santa Ynez Valley, 15 new cases (481 total, 46 active); and community of Isla Vista, 11 new cases (692 total, 24 active).

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The geographic regions for 45 cases were pending as of Wednesday.

A total of 167 people are receiving treatment in local hospitals, including 55 who are in the Intensive Care Unit.

ICU availability in both Santa Barbara County and the Southern California region was at 0% on Wednesday.

