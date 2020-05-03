EKLUND, Gary Philip

January 13, 1946 – April 21, 2020 Born in Denver, Colorado on January 13, 1946, Gary Eklund died unexpectedly on April 21, 2020. Gary grew up in Denver graduating from Cherry Creek High School in 1964. Following his high school graduation he moved to Washington D.C. and worked in a Federal Communications Commission law firm. Politics were very important throughout his life including his own political races in northern Virginia. In 1981 he moved to Santa Barbara California where he began his career in radio. While in California he was a successful coach for women’s softball teams. In 2001 he decided to move back to Denver where he became known as “Coach” on Mile High Sports Radio 1340AM. Throughout his life he organized celebrity sports events to benefit non-profit organizations. Gary will be missed by many people who loved his sense of humor and quick wit.

Gary is survived by his brother Carl “Spike” Eklund and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Joan, his father John and mother Zara. A small family celebration of life will be held later this summer in Denver. Anyone wanting to honor Gary’s memory, please consider a donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, 2017 W 9th Ave. Denver, Colorado 80204