EKROOT, Sharon

Sharon Ekroot, a 50-year resident of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 after an extended illness on March 31. She had an insatiable curiosity about the world and thoroughly enjoyed walking at Jamala Beach and Sequoia National Park with her husband, Charles, who predeceased her. In her lifetime, she was a medical technologist, an assistant in research labs at UCSB, and a coordinator for the Young Scholars Program in its first years, as well as a loving and guiding mother and Grammy. She is survived by her son Bryn Ekroot of Saratoga, California, her daughter Laura Husman and son-in-law Mathew Husman and her two grandchildren Glen and Peter of Northridge, California. A memorial service will be held for Sharon at 10:00am on Saturday, April 16 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel at 15 East Sola Street in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sequoia Park Conservancy or the Santa Barbara Humane.